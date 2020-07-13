EDISON — Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising, 83, of Edison died Friday, March 20, 2020, on the farm east of Edison.
Per Alberta’s wish, there will be no memorial book signing.
Celebration of life services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating.
A private family graveside service was held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Leising family sincerely encourages each person to decide whether to attend Alberta’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Alberta’s memorial service will be recorded and posted following the services to the church’s Facebook page: St. John’s Lutheran Church-Oxford
A memorial has been established in Alberta’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Lutheran Hour Ministries.
