EDISON — Alberta R. Leising, 83, of Edison died Friday, March 20, 2020, near Edison.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford.
Private family graveside services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
There will be no visitation. Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 6, 1936, to Jennings and Arlene (Anders) Cole near Bertrand. On June 6, 1964, she married Carl Leising. On Jan. 21, 2009, he died.
Survivors include her three children, Valerie Masin of Ord, Arlan Leising of Arapahoe and Michelle Leising of Lincoln; and three grandchildren.