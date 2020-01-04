McKINNEY, Texas — William Alexander “Alex” Long, 37, of Anna, formerly of Lexington, Neb., died Monday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Medical City in McKinney.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Alex was born April 19, 1982, in Lexington to Bill and Kathy (O’Donnell) Long.
He married Sara Todd. They divorced.
Alex later married Sara O’Daniel. They divorced.
Survivors include his parents, Bill and Kathy Long of Lexington; daughter, McKenna Peterson of Kearney; brothers, Stuart Long of Lexington and Spencer Long of Denver; girlfriend, Danielle Page of Anna; and his grandmother, Alice Long of Reedsville, Pa.