GOEHNER — Alexander “Alex” John Luethke, 25, of Goehner died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Goehner.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with the Rev. Andy Schermbeck officiating. A lunch will follow at the Seward Veterans of Foreign Wars Club.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Alexander “Alex” John Luethke was born on Nov. 30, 1993, to Curtis Luethke and Kimberly Walker. Alex attended Seward High School, graduating in 2012.
He worked for Andy’s Appliance Repair as an appliance repairman. In his free time Alex loved to work on cars. He liked to fix things and his favorite place was in the shop. He liked to work out and he enjoyed fast cars.
Alex passed away at the age of 25 years, 8 months and 20 days.
He is survived by his father, Curtis (Rebecca) Luethke of Seward; mother, Kimberly Walker of Kearney; siblings, Tiffani Luethke (Yousef Ghamedi) of Kearney, Bethany Luethke (fiance, John Samuelson) of Pawnee City, Shelbie Guenther (Mikhail) of Laveen, Ariz., Benjamen Luethke, Holly Shearer of Lincoln and Nickolas Shearer of Kearney; grandparents, Elaine Luethke of Seward, John (Bev) Walker of Dorchester and Teresa Rowe-Hunt of Pleasant Dale; and nieces and nephews, Zoie Nowak, Zendaya Nowak, Caden Guenther and Rayna Guenther.
Alex was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Luethke; grandmother, Mary Krieser; and great- grandmother, Bonnie Walker.
Honorary casket bearers for his service will be Benjamen Luethke, Joshua Mandina, Austin Miller, Harrison Marshall, Trevor Webster, Levi Wasser and Yousef Ghamedi.
Memorials are suggested in care of the Luethke family.