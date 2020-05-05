RAVENNA — Alicia Keller, 74, of Ravenna died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.
Alicia donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the state of Nebraska. Services will be held at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Alicia was born in Bayonne, N.J., to Carl and Helen (Gusko) Buettner on Dec. 2, 1945.
Dad returned to Nebraska with his young family in 1947. They settled in Elm Creek and the family continued to grow with four girls in four years and son Michael being born five years later. We always teased Dad he had to rest to get a son!
When Dad would take us to church on Sundays, it was like four baby ducks following along behind him.
Alicia graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1964, where she participated in volleyball. At an early age, Alicia established an independent nature and was always eager to share her opinions. She lived her life on her own terms until her health dictated otherwise. Frank Sinatra’s ballad “I Did It My Way” would be an appropriate theme song for her life.
After graduation, Alicia attended business college in Denver for two years. Working as an executive secretary, she moved to Pennsylvania and then to Florida. She thrived in the climate there, enjoying the warm beaches and the sun for 40 years, even despite having the roof of her apartment building torn off in a hurricane.
Upon returning to Nebraska she was never able to reacclimate to the “darn” cold Nebraska winters!
Alicia loved animals, having cats and German shepherds that shared her home most of her adult life. She was an avid reader often finishing two or more books in a week. She once said she could live in a library. She also loved to cook and lamented she could not continue cooking in senior living.
Alicia also enjoyed gardening which she was able to continue at Seneca Sunrise in a long row of half wine barrels. She delighted sharing the harvest with other residents there.
Her family wishes to convey our greatest appreciation to the wonderful staff at Seneca Sunrise for their patience, caring, time and attention to Alicia.
Survivors include her sisters, Carla Fruhling of Kearney, Ellen (Roger) Tool of Pasco, Wash., and Beth Bryan of Elm Creek; brother, Michael (Sandy) Buettner of Kennewick, Wash.; many nieces and nephews; and a very special daughter of the heart, Kim (Mark) Warner of Jupiter, Fla.; as well as Kim’s children and grandchildren.
Alicia was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers-in-law, Lee Fruhling and Charles Bryan.
