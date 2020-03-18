BROKEN BOW — Allen “Junior” Clark, 90, of Sargent died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Broken Bow.
Graveside services and burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery near Sargent with the Revs. Wayne Hasselquist and Danny Clark officiating.
Visitation is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
He was born Dec. 25, 1929, to Allen C. and Louisa J. (Daugherty) Clark in Round Valley.
On Aug. 10, 1952, he married Margie L. Slagle.
Survivors include his wife, Margie of Broken Bow; sons, Allen “Butch” Clark of Broken Bow and Don Clark of Sargent; daughter, Trish Rupp of North Platte; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.