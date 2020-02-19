KEARNEY — Allen L. Greckel, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. Interment will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born Sept. 7, 1945, to Kenneth and Leona (Hass) Greckel in West Point.
Allen was baptized Sept. 23, 1945, and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. He received his education at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from West Point High School in 1963. Allen was drafted into the U.S. Army and served 18 months in the Vietnam War.
On Sept. 7, 1968, he married Mickey Lemke.
The couple purchased their own piece of heaven where they raised their kids, Mark and Jennifer. The family grew an abundance of trees, garden vegetables, raised many animals and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Allen loved Husker football, hunting and fishing at his parents’ lake down the road and along the Elkhorn River, but most of all, spending time with family.
Allen worked for the city of West Point for more than 30 years and later was employed at CHI Health Good Samaritan Fitness Center in Kearney. After the children were grown, the couple moved to Yankton and Hot Springs, S.D., Reno, Nev., and back to Nebraska, where they lived in Kearney for the past 18 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Mickey; his children, Mark (Lisa) Greckel of Kearney, and Jennifer (Paul) Kreikemeier of Axtell; his brother, Robert Greckel of Coppell, Texas; and grandchildren, Brandon Greckel, Jesse Kreikemeier, Romeo Rodela and Reina Hernandez.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and infant grandson, Jacob Kreikemeier.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.