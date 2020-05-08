GOSPER COUNTY — Allysha SueAnne Fischer, 17, of Holbrook died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as the result of a four-wheeler accident north of Holbrook in Gosper County.
Viewing and visitation is 3-6 p.m. Monday at the Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating and also will be livestreamed on “Arapahoe FUMC” Facebook page. Interment will be at Holbrook Cemetery in Holbrook.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born July 4, 2002, at Cambridge to Kevin Fischer and Shauna Meissner.
Survivors include her father, Kevin and wife Connie Fischer of Holbrook; mother, Shauna Meissner of Hastings; brother, Anthony Veronee of Hastings; grandfather, LeRoy Meissner of Culbertson; grandmother, Catherine Fischer of Cambridge; and grandparents, Jack and Evelyn Kerr of Thornton, Colo.