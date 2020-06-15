KEARNEY — Amy S. Wheeler, 63, of Loup City died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. All COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions will be followed. Face masks or face coverings are recommended.
Cremation will take place following the visitation.
Amy S. (Moncrief) Wheeler was born May 8, 1957, in Lincoln to Burdette C. and Janice (Delp) Moncrief.
On May 19, 1990, she married James “Jim” E. Wheeler at Bowman’s Lake in Loup City.
Survivors include her husband, Jim of Loup City; son, Ryan Hibbs of Lincoln; daughter, Robyn Ridenour of Kearney; brothers, Larry Moncrief of Cheyenne, Wyo., Keith Moncrief of Tennessee and Ken Moncrief of South Dakota; sisters, Sharon Smith of Lincoln, Laura Moncrief of Divide, Colo., Marlene Hoover of Divide, Colo., and Jean Schendt of Lawrence; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.