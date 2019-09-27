ST. LOUIS — Andre A. Mitchell, 32, of Kearney, Neb., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in St. Louis.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Nate Krizek officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
