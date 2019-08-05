MINDEN — Andrea Loschen Barker, 62, of Minden, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethany Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Kasey Loschen officiating. Private family inurnment will be later in the Hildreth Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Andrea was born on July 12, 1957 in Red Cloud. Her mother, Beulah Diener Bowen, raised the family in Franklin. Andrea graduated from Franklin High School in 1975. She then attended CCC in Hastings.
On June 25, 1977, Andrea married Danny Loschen and they made their home in Hildreth, where they raised their three children; Karli, Kasey and Kristi. Andrea held several jobs while her children were young. As her kids entered high school she was able to stay home to attend their school activities. The Loschen home often was a hangout for the area kids. Andrea enjoyed having kids in her home. Danny passed away in 1996.
Andrea’s family and friends were very important to her and she always enjoyed the time she spent with them. Andrea cherished each of her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow. Grandma Andee always looked forward to visits from her grandkids and loved their hugs most.
Following a medical incident in 2009, Andrea moved to Bethany Home. The staff, residents and volunteers of Bethany Home quickly became Andrea’s second family. She enjoyed craft activities and games, especially bingo. Even family time had to be put on hold for a good game of bingo.
Andrea will always be remembered for her vibrant personality, quick wit, and her ability to make sure her opinion was known.
Survivors include her children, Karli Loschen of Topeka, Kan., Kasey Loschen and wife, Jennifer, of Franklin and Kristi Dorsey and husband, Erin of Arcadia; grandchildren, Alexis, Lola, Olivia, Lena, Lindy, Millie, Jude, Willa, Kale, Elliott Ali and Taylor; brother, Jerry Bowen of Kearney; in-laws, Bill and Cheryl Loschen, Barb Loschen and Kevien and Patty Cook.
Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, Danny, mother, Beulah, sister, Donna Bowen, brothers-in-law Johnny and Jim Loschen and mother and father-in-law, Wert and Pauline Loschen.
