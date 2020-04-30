KEARNEY — Andrea Mendoza, 63, of Lexington died Monday, April 27, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington. The funeral service will be streamed live through Facebook Live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or fewer at public gatherings.
She was born Nov. 30, 1956, in El Salvador to Pablo M. and Tomasa (Majano) Suarez.
She married Alfredo Mendoza on Aug. 19, 1996, in Los Angeles.
Survivors include her husband, Alfredo of Lexington; sons, Jimmy Morales Suarez of El Salvador and Jeann Morales Suarez of Lexington; brothers, Ramon Majano and Salvador Majano of Los Angeles and Gilberto Majano of El Salvador; sisters, Josefa Majano and Orbelina Majano of El Salvador; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.