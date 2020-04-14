BROKEN BOW — Angenette (Hammond) Adams-Denesia, age 95, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Graveside services with immediate family will be Wednesday.
Mass and celebration of Angenette’s life will be at a later date when travel is permitted.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born Jan. 26, 1925, near Mason City to Bill and Agnes (Davitt) Hammond. She attended a one room country school, known as Gifford School, for eight years; attended Berwyn High School; then transferred and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1943. Later, in the Cadet Nurse Corps, she attended Lincoln General Hospital, which was affiliated with the University of Nebraska.
Angenette married Russell Adams, Jr. in 1945. Six children were born to this union: Dwayne, Cheryl, Jerry, Bill, Lawrence and Leslie. The family all worked on a farm east of Broken Bow milking cows, farming and feeding cattle. They also owned and operated the Dairy Queen during the years. Angenette and Russell formed Adams Land & Cattle Co. (ALCC) into a corporation on April 23, 1973. She was very proud of the company she helped build. Russell preceded her in death in 1990.
Angenette loved her family dearly and crocheted afghans for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending activities involving her grandkids and great-grandkids over the years.
Angenette was a faithful church member and also very active in the community. She belonged to many organizations, such as, Extension Club, Catholic Altar Society, Catholic Daughters (charter member), Stephens’ Ministries, eucharistic minister, American Legion Auxiliary, the hospice program and was a charter member of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byways.
In 1995, Angenette married Don Denesia and together they traveled the world. They especially enjoyed many adventuresome trips in their RV, “Precious.”
Survivors include her husband, Don Denesia; children; daughter, Cheryl Jarchow from Nolensville, Tenn.; sons, Jerry Adams (Linda), Bill Adams (Connie) of Broken Bow, and Lawrence Adams (Marilyn) of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Adams, of San Antonio, Texas; brothers Earl Hammond (Beverly) of Biloxi, Miss., Larry Hammond (Marlis) of Carmel, Ind. and Bill Hammond, of Omaha, sister-in-law, Joan Hammond, of Dallas, Texas and brother-in-law, Bruce Evans, of Naples, Fla.; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren (and one on the way).
She was proceeded in death, by her first husband, Russell Adams, Jr. in 1990, sons, Leslie and Dwayne, her parents, brothers, Leonard, Jack, Bob and Marvin and sister, Alnetta.
Memorials can be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, altar society or hospice.
Visit www.govierbrothers.com to leave condolences online.