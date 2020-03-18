PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. — Angie Butterfield, 91, of Phillipsburg died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg.
Due to CDC guidelines and the Kansas ban on more than 50 people at a gathering, private family funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel in Phillipsburg with the Rev. Joel Hiesterman officiating. Services will be streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-9 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday with the family present 7-8 p.m. Thursday.
She was born Oct. 18, 1928, to Oscar and Pauline (Park) Poyser in Harlan County, Neb.
Survivors include her sons, Terry of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kent of Phillipsburg; daughter, Pam Leidig of Hesston; brother, Kenneth Poyser of Manhattan; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.