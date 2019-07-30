KEARNEY — Anita Howard, 79, of Kearney died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Rhett Cervantes officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
She was born May 17, 1940, in Kearney to Rox and Grace (Dobberstein) Howard.
Survivors include her son, Terry Howard of Kearney; sisters, Shannon Gray of Minden and Louise Howard and Florence Howard, both of Kearney; and brothers, Wally, Tommy, Jerry and Oliver Howard, all of Kearney.