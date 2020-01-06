LOUP CITY — Anzel Mroczek, 87, of Loup City died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post No. 48.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Mroczek family or donor’s choice.
