KEARNEY — Arlena A. Nichelson, 85, of Gothenburg died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at American Lutheran Cemetery near Gothenburg with the Rev. Eric Most officiating.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Russell, Kan., to Rubin and Alvina (Miller) Keil.
She married Francis Ivan Bridges on Nov. 21, 1955, in Russell, Kan.
Her husband Ron Nichelson preceded her in death.
Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Ehrlich of Gothenburg, Jennifer Bridges, Pam Gage, Tina Bridges; son, Todd Bridges; brother, Gary Keil; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.