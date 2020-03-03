KEARNEY — Arlene I. Cohagan, 83, of Kearney died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Geneva with the Rev. Kim Dunker officiating.
Graveside services will follow at the Geneva Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. today with family present 5-7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Arlene was born on June 28, 1936, in Omaha to Fermin and Josephine (Bax) Krause. Arlene attended school in Geneva.
On March 23, 1956, she married Virgil L. Cohagan at the United Methodist Church in Geneva. She traveled to many places following Virgil who was in the U.S. Army for 22 years. They lived in numerous places: Grand Island, York, Johnson Lake, Elm Creek and finally Kearney. Arlene had worked at the Hilltop Café in Geneva, the ordnance base in Grand Island, Deluxe Cleaners in York and West Co. in Kearney. She currently was a sales representative for Avon, which she did for 20 years.
Arlene loved making craft items, crocheting and doing diamond paintings. She loved watching all the finches, orioles and the flowers they had planted.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil; daughter, Deb (Bob) Orlando of Bradshaw; son, Kevin (Katrina) Cohagan of Loveland, Colo.; granddaughter, Deanna Orlando of Grand Island; grandsons, Stacey Orlando of Henderson, Kurt Cohagan of Illinois and Matthew Cohagan of Loveland; great-granddaughter, Elli (Tyler) Valish of David City; great-grandsons, Conner Johnson of Duncan, Trenton Orlando of Henderson, and a great-great-grandson, Braxton Johnson of David City; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Krause of Geneva; brother-in-law, Duane Nienhueser of York; brother and sister-in-law, Marlan (Nancy) Cohagan of McCool Junction; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Larry) Doran of Branson, Mo.; sister-in-law, Loree Irmer of Russellville, Ark.; and many nephews and nieces. She also will be greatly missed by all of her Avon clients she had for 20 years. She truly enjoyed each one.
Arlene was preceded in death by her sons, Larry D. Cohagan and Kent F. Cohagan; parents, Fermin and Josephine Krause; siblings, brothers, Melvin Krause and Lolan Krause; sister, Erma Hurst and her twin sister, Darlene Nienhueser. Arlene was the last sibling of her family.
Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
