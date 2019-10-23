GREELEY, Colo. — Arlene Virginia (Zimmerman) Hilsabeck, 96, of Greeley died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Greeley from complications of dementia.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege, Neb. A reception will follow at the Rodeway Inn in Holdrege.
Nelson Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Oct. 8, 1923, on a farm in Sedgwick County to William M. and Mary M. Zimmerman.
On June 11, 1947, she married John H. Hilsabeck. He died in 2008.
Survivors include her children, Hale Hilsabeck of Lakewood and Heather (Hilsabeck) Blauvelt and Heidi Hilsabeck, both of Thornton; sibling, Marjorie Zimmerman of Arizona; one granddaughter; two great-granddaughters; and four great-great-grandchildren.