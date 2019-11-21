GRAND ISLAND — Arlene Thorell, 72, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society, Grand Island.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before services.
——
Arlene was born Dec. 28, 1946, to Oliver Emmett and Helen Gladys (Gove) Register in Kearney. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1965 and then attended Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo., graduating with a paralegal degree. She worked as a paralegal and then did customer service for Dell Computers in Round Rock, Texas, retiring in 2006.
Arlene was a Nebraska Huskers fan. She was very supportive of her family and enjoyed their company.
Arlene is survived by three children, Amy Fuchs of Hastings, Brian (Jean) Thorell of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and James Thorell of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda Thorell, W. Shea Fuchs, Austin (Lexi) Thorell, Brandon Thorell, Colton Fuchs and Kailey Goodrich; four great-grandchildren, Halah Thorell, Haleigha Thorell, Nakota Thorell and Hazel Thorell; one sister, Donna (Richard) Harvey-Peck; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one niece, Robin Harvey; and brother-in-law, Gerald Harvey.
Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.