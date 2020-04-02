BROKEN BOW — Arlene Ruth White, 96, of Broken Bow died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
A private graveside service will be Saturday.
Viewing is 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska; no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage attendees to decide whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of their health and that of their community.
Arlene was born April 8, 1923, to Bert and Adeline (Anderson) Schmidt in Anselmo.
On Jan. 30, 1946, she married Vernon White in Anselmo. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Gimpel of Aurora and Delores “Dee” Hanson of Cosmos, N.M.; sister, Ruby Booth of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.