ARAPAHOE — Armin Walter Leising, 94, of Arapahoe died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Burial will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Monday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe and before services Tuesday at the church.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences or personal reflections may be left at www.wenburgfuneralhome.com.