KEARNEY — Arnold G. Quadhamer, 92, of Hildreth died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. Burial will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery south of Hildreth.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 2, 1927, in rural Franklin County to Gerhardt and Lena (Albers) Quadhamer.
On Dec. 26, 1978, he married Florence Hemje in Hildreth.
Survivors include his wife; sister, Vernetta Fritz of Minden; brother, Roger Quadhamer of San Pedro, Calif.; stepson, Bob Hemje of Grand Island; three grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.