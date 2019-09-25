GRAND ISLAND — Arvilla Kay Fecht, 71, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Arcadia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Berry and the Rev. Dr. Jeff Hale officiating. She chose cremation with no inurnment.
Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She was born Nov. 13, 1947, in Broken Bow to Merlin “Bill” and Lola (Brown) Anderson.
In June 1981, she married David Fecht. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Brandi Britt, Mitzi Fecht and Anndi Fecht; son, Levi Fecht; brother, Arthur Anderson; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.