KEARNEY — Aubree J. Hubbard, 7, of Elm Creek died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Duane Duley and John Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.