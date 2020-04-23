GRAND ISLAND — Barbara “Barb” Alice (Peterson) (Stwalley) Grow, 76, of Beatrice died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara, the second of four girls, was born on April 12, 1944, in Fish Creek to Orville Lloyd and Mary Emily (Hewett) Peterson. Her early years were spent on a farm near Greeley. She attended a country school near Greeley and graduated from North Loup-Scotia in 1962. After graduation she attended a nursing school in Omaha and received her LPN license.
Barb met her first husband, Richard Stwalley, while working in a hospital in Omaha. They were married on Jan. 15, 1966, on her parents’ farm near Greeley. They had two children before they divorced in 1982. She found love again and was united in marriage to Robert Grow on June 3, 2000, in Beatrice.
Barb worked for many years as a nurse. While the children were growing up, she worked at Tri-County Hospital in Lexington. Barb had a passion for painting, and painted mostly scenery. She also loved baking cinnamon rolls for friends and neighbors, tending her flowers and spending time with her family. Barb loved to sew and sewed many things for the people she loved. Barb was also very active in her church for many years.
Later in life Barb and Bob traveled quite a bit to Hill City, S.D., where they had a home. She always commented on the beauty of the area and enjoyed being there.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Grow of Beatrice; son, Robert Stwalley and wife Ellen of La Porte City, Iowa; and daughter, Theresa Araujo and husband Brett of Overton; three sisters, Joyce Mouer and husband Jim of Arizona, Darlene Burton of Missouri and Dorothy Hartley and husband Alan of Nebraska; grandchildren, Tabitha and Hunter Stwalley and Jacob, Justin, Joshua, Jada and Jordan Araujo; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Emily Peterson; her first husband, Richard; and a stepson, Aaron Grow.
