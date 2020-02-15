MONUMENT, Colo. — Barbara Jean Akert, 67, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Monument.
Services will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, Neb., at a later date.
The Springs Funeral Services-North in Colorado Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Akert was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Kearney to Ronald and Joan (Lawrence) Luth.
She was baptized at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.
She attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1971, then attended Kearney State College, graduating with Bachelor of Science degrees in history and education.
Barbara married Wayne Akert on May 14, 1977, at St. James Catholic Church. To that union one son was born, Mark Akert. Barbara and her family moved to Colorado in 1995.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne of Monument; her son, Mark (Melissa) Akert of Pearland, Texas; and granddaughters, Audrey, Kayla, Nora and Ruby. She also is survived by her siblings, Sherry (Mick) Maassen of Mason City, Iowa, Rick (Gwen) Luth of Kearney, Rhonda (Ivan) Stones of Kearney, Mike Luth of Omaha, Jeff Luth of Kearney and Mary (Greg) Anderson of Littleton, Colo.; brother-in-law, J.R. (Nancy) Akert; sister-in-law, Jolene McGinnis; and by many dear nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sue Fitzgerald.
