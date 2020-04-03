LEXINGTON — Barbara Hickenbottom, 74, of Lexington died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Lexington.
Services are pending until the pandemic has lifted. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born in McCook on May 13, 1945, to Edward and Harriett (Bellamy) McCormack.
She married Jim Hickenbottom. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Shelley of Lexington; son, Jeremy Hickenbottom of Lincoln; brother, Corky McCormack of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
