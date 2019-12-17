COLUMBUS — Barbara Lynn Sanders, 75, of Columbus died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hildreth.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. There will be a visitation at 11 a.m.-noon Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Barbara was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Holdrege to August and Anna (Adam) Jesse.
She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wilcox. She grew up on the family farm about 10 miles south of Wilcox.
Barbara attended her first years of school at a country school about 2 miles south of the farm and moved to Wilcox Consolidated School as a fourth grader and graduated from high school there in 1961.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in 1965 at Kearney State College with a double major in math and business education. Barbara completed her master’s degree in 1969 at Colorado State College in Greeley.
On June 1, 1968, Barbara was united in marriage to Leon H. Sanders at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was confirmed.
Barbara taught business at Columbus High School for six years, taught part time for Central Community College for 18 years and served as an insurance agent for State Farm for 19 years before retiring at the end of 2009.
During her life, Barbara served as president of Delta Kappa Gamma, Lutheran Church Women at Trinity, Platte Valley Association of Insurance Agents and Financial Advisors, the church council a Trinity, and the Platte County Museum Board.
She also served as Columbus chairman for the Heart Association, director of Vacation Bible School, secretary of Trinity’s Endowment Board and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, walking, traveling, playing music and playing cards.
Survivors include her husband, Leon Sanders of Columbus; son, Luke (Joann) Sanders of Lincoln; daughter, Audrey (Todd) Page of Greenfield, Ind.; granddaughter, Lauren Page of Greenfield; sisters, RoJean Nelson of Wilcox, Mariann Davisson of Franklin, Marilyn Heimsoth of Omaha, Augusta (Dale) Johnsen of Wilcox, Betty (Ron) Hunt of Hildreth; brother-in-law, Gary (Marlene) Sanders of Hildreth; nieces; and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, August and Anna Jesse; infant sister, Doris Jesse; parents-in-law, Henry and Minnie Sanders, brothers-in-law, Gary Heimsoth, Delbert Davisson, Carl Bauer, Ward Nelson; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Endowment Fund in Columbus or Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.