BROKEN BOW — Benjamin Franklin Milleson Jr., 89, of Broken Bow died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Mark Sievering officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at Purdum Cemetery with military honors.
Viewing is until 6 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary reminds people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to decide whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of health and that of your community.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1931, at his grandparents’ home in Thedford.
On June 12, 1955, he married Marlene Saner.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; daughters, Lishia of Alta Vista, Iowa, and Vonda of Cheyenne Wyo.; son, Ryan of Dunning; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.