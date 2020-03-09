LINCOLN — Benjamin Saner, 90, of Cordova, formerly of the Brewster area, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Dr. Darrell Sutton officiating. Military honors will be included. Burial will be at Brewster Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary, with the family greeting 4-8 p.m.
Visit www.govierbrothers.com to share condolences online.
