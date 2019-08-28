MINDEN — Abelardo Benito “Benny” Perez, 54, of Kearney died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minden.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel officiating.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m.
——
Benny was born April 1, 1965, in Edinburg, Texas, the “Golden Child” of Herminia and Abraham Perez. While attending Kearney Senior High, he excelled at track and field events.
Upon graduating from Kearney Senior High School, Benny enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was most proud of his service as a small-engine mechanic. He was employed at Coleman Powermate for many years.
Benny’s greatest blessings are his two daughters, Sadie and Alicia Perez. Benny enjoyed home-cooked meals, drawing and fishing by “catch and release” style. He was a craftsman at whittling and weaving. He found peace by riding his Harley and listening to Mexican music. Benny also enjoyed being with family and was loyal to his friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sadie and Alicia Perez of Kearney; five sisters; a brother; and many nieces and nephews all of Kearney. He leaves behind his 1963 Chevy Impala.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a brother.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.