KEARNEY — Benigno “Benny” Torres, 84, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Brookstone Gardens.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating. Burial will be at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
——
He passed away with his family by his side.
Benigno was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Harlingen, Texas, to Tomasa and Gonzalo Torres. He grew up in Harlingen.
On April 6, 1954, he married Eva Pena Torres. Benny and Eva and family moved to Nebraska in 1957. To this union nine children were born: Benigno Jr. (deceased), Benito, Tony, Tomasa, Rick, Jose Luis (deceased), Jesse, Joe (deceased) and Bea.
The family made their home in Minden where Benny worked on a farm as a farmhand, and at the Minden Beef Co. in maintenance, and he also worked for Peister Grain Co. Benny loved to raise livestock and garden on the side. He also loved to teach his children what he knew and watch them learn new things.
Benny’s first wife, Eva, passed away in 2002. In 2010 Benny married Delores Broweleit in Kearney. This union brought two families together with love and excitement. Benny and Delores were married for 10 years in which they were able to travel most of the USA. They both loved and enjoyed family and looked forward to fellowship with their extended church family and Bible study group. Benny had a strong faith and he loved the Lord.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delores Broweleit of Kearney; children, Ben (Linda) Torres of Lexington, Tony (Eva) Torres of Minden, Tomasa “Tomi” Torres-Fickler of Minden, Pastor Rick (Marlene) Torres of Denison, Iowa, Jesse (Daphney) Torres of Charlotte, N.C., and Bea (Roger) Wengler of Minden; stepchildren, Bob (Connie) Broweleit of Seneca, Roger Broweleit of Kearney, Jim Broweleit of Burwell and Mike Hutchinson of Gibbon; 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two half-brothers and six half-sisters, all of California; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Benigno was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva; sons, Benigno Jr., Jose Luis and Jose Valentine; and sisters, Maria, Petra and Anna.
Memorials are suggested to New Life Church in Kearney and New Life Church in Denison, Iowa.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.