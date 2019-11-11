HOLDREGE — Berdeen Clare (Friedline) Karlson, 87, of Holdrege died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.
Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
She was born Nov. 10, 1931, at Davenport to Dale and Orva (Avers) Friedline.
On Dec. 23, 1951, she married Burton Karlson in Lincoln. He died Dec. 11, 2010.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Wagner of Woodbury, Minn., and Dudley Karlson of Holdrege; sister, Sharilyn Miller of Upland; five grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.