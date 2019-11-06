COLUMBIA, Mo. — Bernece Frances Mazanec, 96, of Columbia, formerly of Overton and Lexington, Neb., died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Columbia.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. A.L. Cole officiating. Burial will be at Overton Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
She was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Arapahoe, Neb., to Quincy C. and Mayme E. (Blackman) Eby.
On Sept. 25, 1946, she married Leopold F. “Leo” Mazanec in Norton, Kan. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Wolfe; brother, Verle Eby; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.