KEARNEY — Berniece Bernadine (Zajic) Power, 91, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will be in the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home, followed by a rosary/scripture reading service beginning at 7 p.m.
——
Berniece was born Dec. 14, 1928, to Vencle and Elizabeth (Kudrna) Zajic in Red Cloud.
She later met the love of her life, James Lowell Power, in Imperial, where they were married on Feb. 17, 1947. In 1958, the couple moved to Kearney where they resided for the rest of their lives.
Berniece was an amazing person. She was a strong woman who raised an incredible family. It was important to her that her children were educated, treated others with respect, gave back to society and had a strong faith.
Berniece had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful heart. She was the queen of tea parties, loved singing and dancing to “School Days” to get children ready for school, and was always ready for a witty comeback. Beautiful Berniece, BB, was what she liked to be called by her family. She loved to read the paper, drink coffee, enjoy a piece of pie, and to play cards, with pitch being her favorite.
She had a long legacy, having achieved a family of five generations. Berniece was blessed with six children, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her faith was evident to anyone who had the privilege of meeting her. She made everyone feel special with her infectious smile. No one was ever excluded when she was around.
She was proud to be a charter member of the original Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney, to touch many young lives by teaching Sunday school for many, many years, and to be a past Regent and member of the Catholic Daughters of America’s St. James Court. Berniece was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Club in Kearney. She was also proud to hold the honor of having the longest span of years to have children enrolled at Kearney Catholic High School.
Many people knew her as the “candy counter lady” at Kaufmann and Wernert’s store in downtown Kearney where she was employed for 17 years. Still to this day, people continued to recognize her from their school days from many years ago. Numerous others were fortunate to have been raised by and influenced by her as their daycare provider. She touched over 100 lives as she provided daycare for a span of over 30 years. Berniece loved those children as her very own and cherished the relationships she developed with their families. She will be missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gloria Ourada-Simonson and husband George of Elm Creek, Alton Power of Spring, Texas, Joseph and wife Kelli Power of Lincoln, Jeffery and wife Heather Power of Reno, Nev., and Jannette and husband Amer Arram of Kearney; 15 grandchildren, Amy and husband Pat Mostek of Elm Creek, Amber and husband Corbey Dorsey of Kearney, Preston and wife Helen Power of Lincoln, Phillip and wife Krystallin Power of Omaha, Meredith and husband Kevin Curran of Iowa, Jillian Power of Lincoln, Ashley and husband Trevor Scholz of Lincoln, Nichole and husband Jacobee Cowell of Lincoln, Alex and Zach Power of Reno, Nev., Joseph, Christina and Lilly Arram of Kearney, Randy Simonson of San Francisco and Jennifer Simonson of Lincoln; 11 great-grandchildren, MacKayla and husband Tanner Hemmingsen of Elm Creek, Nickolas Mostek of Kearney, Keagan and Kaeden Dorsey of Kearney, Augustine and Ambrose Power of Omaha, Callum and Sage Curran of Iowa, Blake Scholz, Kylie and Chloe Cowell of Lincoln; and two great-great-grandchildren, Forrest and Ronan Hemmingsen of Elm Creek.
There is no doubt she is smiling down from heaven as she joins her husband, James Lowell Power Sr.; her son, James Power Jr.; and her son-in-law, Nickolas Ourada in the Kingdom of God.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
