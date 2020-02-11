AURORA — Betty Jean Carlson, 91, of Aurora, formerly of Minden, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and Julie Schmidt officiating. Private family interment will be prior to services at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Betty was born March 30, 1928, to Lloyd E. and Wilma L. (Bodle) Nelson. She grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School.
She married Burdette Carlson on May 2, 1948, in Minden. They lived in Holdrege, Minden, Axtell and later moved to Grand Island.
Betty worked for Miller the Driller as its bookkeeper for many years. She later owned and operated her own ceramic shop in Minden. She loved the game of golf and played in a women’s golf league.
She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for many years. Betty also belonged to the Minden Garden Club, played bridge and Somerset. She and Burdette loved to dance at the Elks Club in Kearney and the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
Betty was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors of the immediate family include her son, Dan and wife Barbara Carlson of Omaha; and daughters, Becky Janda of Omaha, Tami Manhart of Grand Island and Beth and husband Chris Petty of Denver. Additional survivors include 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burdette; son-in-law, Mike Janda; and brother, Gary Nelson and wife Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden.