KEARNEY — Betty June (Russell) Griffith, 71, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Luke’s Good Samaritan Village.
Private family burial in Arapahoe led by the Rev. Kurtis Klinghammer will take place in the spring.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Betty’s desire was to always help others. She requested to be a tissue donor and will continue to live on in others.
Betty was born April 29, 1948, in Oxford to Roy Verl and Helen Lucille (Hinz) Russell. She moved to Minden as a child and graduated from Minden High School in 1966.
She married in 1966 and had two children, James L. Soker and Ronda J. (Soker) Jaeschke. Betty remarried in 1977 and had two children, Christopher L. Griffith and Cynthia K. (Griffith) Richard.
Betty was a caregiver all her life. She worked at Mosaic (formerly Bethphage Mission of Axtell) for many years before working at Christian Homes in Holdrege.
She moved to Kearney and worked for Good Samaritan Society, working at St. John’s before retiring in 2010.
Betty loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She enjoyed crocheting blankets, stuffed animals and dolls. She loved to watch the cranes and taking drives to Fort Kearny. She loved animals and had a special place for her cat, Nickers.
She never met anyone she didn’t like and was always kind and loving to everyone. Betty gave everything she had, even when all she had to give was her time.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Tabatha) Soker of Ohio, Ronda (Don) Jaeschke of Kearney, Chris (Sherry) Griffith of Miller and Cindy (Gary) Richard of Loomis; two brothers, Sam (Sharon) Russell of Lincoln and Larry (Pat) Russell of Kearney; sister, Connie Russell of Kearney; sister-in-law, Bert Russell of Minden; her lifelong friend and sister in Christ, Donna Klinghammer of Holly, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Ronald Russell; and a nephew, Jerry Russell.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
