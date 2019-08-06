FRANKLIN — Betty Jean Long, 91, of Franklin died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Franklin.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin with the Rev. Loren Cooper officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.
Book signing will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
She was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Louisville, Ky., to Elmer and Marie Hollobaugh.
She married Keith Long. He died in 2013.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Reppert of Crofton, Md.; sons, Keith B. of McPherson, Kan., Elmer of Franklin and Kenneth of Kearney; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.