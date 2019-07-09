LEXINGTON — Elizabeth C. “Betty” Juel, 85, of Lexington died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Plum Creek Health Care Community in Lexington.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the LexChristian Church in Lexington with the Rev. James Morton officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
She was born June 23, 1934, in Lexington to Fred and Lucille (Ashley) Sanks.
On June 23, 1952, she married Wilfred “Bill” Juel. He died Aug. 19, 1992.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Nicole Juel of Oklahoma, Crystal Lempka of Wood River and Michael Juel of Lexington; and eight great-grandchildren.