KEARNEY — Betty Lund, 84, of Kearney died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rick Carlson officiating.
The family will be present 6-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Church or to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Lund, please visit Tribute Store.