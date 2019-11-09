GRAND ISLAND — Elizabeth JoAnn “Betty” Nyquist, 91, of Grand Island died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell with the Rev. Gale Dorn officiating. A luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Betty was born Jan. 7, 1928, to Arthur and Ida (Stolte) Boeker at their home in Edwardsville, Ill. She attended Lutheran grade school and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946.
Betty earned a diploma from the St Louis Business College and initiated her professional career at nearby Shell Oil Petroleum Refinery in Wood River, Ill., where she met a U.S. veteran and engineer, Roland Nyquist. They were married Aug. 28, 1948, and eventually settled on the family farm in Axtell, where they raised their four children.
Betty was a devoted wife and loving mother and was active in their children’s many school activities. She was involved in numerous community organizations, taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church women’s organization in Axtell.
Eventually, Betty and Roland moved to Phillipsburg, Kan., in 1972 where they resided for 13 years. There they joined a small community group to sponsor and provide housing for a Vietnamese family who had escaped communism in North Vietnam.
Upon their return to Nebraska, Betty was active in community affairs where she and Roland helped to start a Habitat for Humanity in Kearney. In addition, Betty served on local Community Concert boards, volunteered at the Kearney Police Department and Good Samaritan Hospital and served for many years on the Axtell Oratorio Society board. She continued her love of singing in the church choir at Trinity Lutheran Church and was one of the longest-time members of the Axtell Master Singers community choir that has presented Handel’s “Messiah” in the Axtell area since 1958.
Betty and Roland were happily married for over 71 years and truly enjoyed life together. They shared a love for music, enjoyed traveling together, were active members in the Golden K Kiwanis, were avid supporters of University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics, and continued their active involvement in their church.
Betty was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She enjoyed sewing and was involved in various projects including sewing clothes and costumes, baby quilts and doll clothes for grandchildren and charities. Her grandchildren will always remember sewing and baking cookies with Grandma, her cheese soup and holidays at Grandma’s house.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Roland of Grand Island; daughters, Jane and husband Dennis Fisher of Greeley, Colo., and Cindy and husband Darwin Hahn of Grand Island; sons, Jim and friend Katherine of Austin, Texas, and Mark and wife Jody of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Justin Boeker of Toledo, Ohio; sister-in-law, Doris (Nyquist) Warden of Woodland, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be designated to local charities, Hospice and Alzheimer’s research.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.