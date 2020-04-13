KEARNEY — Betty L. Skiles, 87, of Kearney died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at WEL-Life Assisted Living under the care of Tabitha Hospice.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions the family has chosen to have a celebration of life service at a later date.
A private family graveside service will be Wednesday at Kearney Cemetery with Thayne Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice or Wel-Life Assisted Living in Kearney.
Memorials and cards may be mailed to the family or Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney in care of the Betty Skiles Family, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
