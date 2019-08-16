KEARNEY — Beverly J. “Bev” Shada, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church with the Rev. Christopher Morris officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services followed by a Trisagion prayer service.
Memorials are suggested to St. George Orthodox Church, AseraCare Hospice or Angels Way at Mount Carmel Home.
