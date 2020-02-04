AMES, Iowa — Beverly Van Fossen, 87, of Ames, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Green Hills Retirement Community in Ames.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Collegiate United Methodist Church in Ames. Burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Adams Funeral Home in Ames is in charge of arrangements
Beverly Lee Van Fossen was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Boone, Iowa, to Vernie and Sarah (Blanchard) Pritchard. She had three siblings, Ardith, Pamela, and Tom.
She graduated from Adel High School in 1951.
She met the love of her life, Larry Van Fossen, in Adel and they married after high school. They moved to Ames so Larry could pursue his education and long career at Iowa State University. After being at home and raising her family, Beverly enrolled at DMACC to obtain her nursing degree. She worked at McFarland Clinic until her retirement.
Due to Larry’s profession as an agricultural engineer, Larry and Beverly were privileged to be able to travel the world together. Their young family lived in Guatemala for a year, then later in Kenya for two years. They traveled to countless countries over the years and made multitudes of lifelong friends around the world.
Beverly was a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma.
She was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan, a member of the ISU Women’s Club, Ag Engineering Wives Club, Retired Nurses’ Club, P.E.O. Chapter IV, a faithful member of Collegiate United Methodist Church, a dedicated volunteer, and a loving and compassionate friend to many. Beverly has been proud to be involved with the Iowa State University Kinesiology Department Parkinson’s Disease Singing and Research group since its beginning. The weekly gatherings and concerts have been a highlight for her.
Beverly has spent her last years enjoying all aspects of living at Green Hills Retirement Community. When she moved there, she was involved with the health care board, active with social committee, and in her final days, has experienced the loving care of Aspen Court Healthcare.
Survivors include her son, Ted (Beci) Van Fossen of Axtell, Neb.; daughter, Belinda “Bea” (David) Smith of Ames, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Darnell Van Fossen of Nevada, Iowa; nine grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; son, Ken; and great-grandchildren, Marcus Graves and Minnie Van Fossen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ISU Foundation: Larry Van Fossen Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering Scholarship, or American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
