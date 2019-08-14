COZAD — William Richard “Bill” Ambler, 64, of Cozad died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Berryman Funeral Home Chapel in Cozad with Harvey Pierce officiating. Private family graveside services with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
There will be no book signing.
He was born June 3, 1955, in North Platte to Russell and Adah (Philpot) Ambler.
He is survived by his mother, Adah Ambler of Cozad; sisters, Geri Ambler of McCook and Patti Smith of Cozad; and brother, Mervin Philpot of North Platte.