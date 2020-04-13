KEARNEY — William “Bill” Bishop, 61, of Gibbon died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Cards or memorials may be sent to the funeral home in care of the family at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N., Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.