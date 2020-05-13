LINCOLN — Bill L. Heinzman, 84, of Lincoln died at his home, as he decided to stop having birthdays at 29, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his bed after a short illness.
Limited family service is 11 a.m. Friday at Metcalf Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Viewing is 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Metcalf Funeral Home.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Viewing is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
——
Bill was born in Kearney to Ernest and Irene (Lopeman) Heinzman.
Over his lifetime he was a jack of many trades, including working on everyone’s cars, running a bread route, and having his own real estate and appraisal business. He retired from Kraft Foods.
Survivors include his son, Robert Heinzman of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Kim Heinzman of Lincoln; daughter, Stacy Lamphear of Lincoln; brother, Robert Heinzman of Lincoln; and many grandkids, nieces, nephews and his beloved pet Wiggles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Heinzman; sister-in-law, Marilyn Heinzman; mother, Irene Heinzman; and father, Ernie Heinzman.
Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.