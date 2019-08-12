KEARNEY — William “Bill” Henderson, 88, of Kearney died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Private internment services will be at Keene Evangelical Free Church before the memorial service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Bill was born on June 15, 1931, in Denver.
He was united in marriage to Wilma A. Marting on Feb. 3, 1951, and to this union five children were born: Kathy, Karen, Stephen, Susan and Rick.
Bill taught at the Kearney Junior High School for 33 years and coached wrestling. He also ministered at area churches including Keene Evangelical Free and Riverdale Christian.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wilma; children, Kathy (John) Storms, Karen (Bill) Amstuz, Steve (Phyllis) Henderson, Sue (Sam) Gullion and Rick (Pam) Henderson; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Millie Garber and Charlotte Curtis, both of Colorado, and Eileen Booth of Nevada.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
