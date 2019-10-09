GLENDALE, Ariz. — William “Bill” Hendrickson, 70, of Glendale died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Glendale.
Memorial services will be later.
——
Bill was born March 22, 1949, to Elmer and Lorene (Nelson) Hendrickson in Kearney, Neb. He was raised on a farm northwest of Shelton and graduated from Shelton High School and Central Community College-Hastings.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Vicki Craft in Hastings in 1969. They had three children, Robbie, Joel and Theresa. They later divorced.
He married Sue Clifton in Phoenix, and they spent 25 years together.
He spent his working life in the construction business, becoming a superintendent. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Sue of Glendale; his son, Joel of Phoenix; his daughter, Theresa Cronk of Duarte, Calif.; grandchildren, Cheyenne Hendrickson and Willow and Bodie Cronk; his brother, Lynn Hendrickson of Gibbon, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robbie; and two sisters, Pat Bateman and Barbara Rayback.